Dr. Zingman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alissa Zingman, MD
Overview of Dr. Alissa Zingman, MD
Dr. Alissa Zingman, MD is an Occupational Medicine Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Occupational Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in General Preventive Medicine. They graduated from University Of Maryland Baltimore MD.
Dr. Zingman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Zingman's Office Locations
-
1
P.R.I.S.M. Spine and Joint1010 Wayne Ave Ste 410, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (240) 600-0177Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zingman?
This practice is 100% worth the wait list for people dealing with chronic connective tissue problems. The whole team is amazing, and they all care deeply about what they do. I've only been going for a couple weeks, but I've already seen a huge difference in pain levels and am learning new ways to improve my relationship with my body. The cherry on top is how lovely, warm, and funny everyone working at the practice is. I'm so grateful for all their help!
About Dr. Alissa Zingman, MD
- Occupational Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1215248448
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University, Bloomberg School Of Public Health
- Rush University Med Center Cook Co Hospital
- University Of Maryland Baltimore MD
- Columbia University / Columbia College
- General Preventive Medicine and Occupational Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zingman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zingman works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zingman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zingman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zingman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zingman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.