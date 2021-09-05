Overview of Dr. Alita Loveless, MD

Dr. Alita Loveless, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lubbock, TX.



Dr. Loveless works at Covenant Medical Group in Lubbock, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.