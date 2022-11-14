Dr. Aliu Sanni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sanni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliu Sanni, MD
Overview
Dr. Aliu Sanni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.
Locations
Ebgs Clinical Research Center1800 Tree Ln Ste 350, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Gwinnett
- Piedmont Eastside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sanni to schedule a Colonoscopy and Hemorrhoidectomy. The wait time in the office was as expected as I had to fill out some forms. The staff were all friendly and Dr. Sanni gave me the time necessary to understand my concerns and explain what I the hemorrhoid procedure initialed. I did not feel rushed at all and his assistant was also friendly.
About Dr. Aliu Sanni, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Yoruba
- 1629226758
Education & Certifications
- Emory University Hosps Emory University
- University Of Newcastle-Upon-Tyne
- James Paget Hosp
- OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE
- General Surgery
