Dr. Aliu Sanni, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Snellville, GA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OGUN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Gwinnett and Piedmont Eastside Medical Center.



Dr. Sanni works at Eastside Bariatric and General Surgery in Snellville, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.