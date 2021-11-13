See All Psychiatrists in Corona, CA
Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD

Psychiatry
2.4 (40)
Map Pin Small Corona, CA
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD

Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Karachi / Sind Medical College and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center and Riverside University Health System-medical Center.

Dr. Khaja works at Sampat Saste MD in Corona, CA with other offices in Atascadero, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Khaja's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sampat Saste MD
    770 Magnolia Ave Ste 2F, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 356-5414
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Dsh-atascadero
    10333 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA 93422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 952-3517
  3. 3
    Stanford Psychiatry Medical Group
    854 Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Corona, CA 92879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 356-5414

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Riverside Medical Center
  • Riverside University Health System-medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
ADHD and-or ADD

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Excessive Daytime Sleepiness Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Parasomnias Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Shift Work Sleep Disorder Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Substance Use Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Beacon Health Strategies
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Inland Empire Health Plan
    • LifeSynch
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PacifiCare Health Systems
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (24)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khaja?

    Nov 13, 2021
    Dr. khaja is such a humble physician and has the ability to trigger the root cause of my problem within 2 visits. Previously I was on Medication but now I can sleep well without any deppresion.
    Jamal Singh — Nov 13, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khaja to family and friends

    Dr. Khaja's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khaja

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD.

    About Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1477754612
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Adult and General Psychiatry
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Kansas Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of Karachi / Sind Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • NATIONAL COLLEGE
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khaja has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khaja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khaja speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu and Urdu.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Khaja. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khaja.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khaja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khaja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Aliuddin Khaja, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.