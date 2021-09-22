Dr. Alix Charles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Charles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alix Charles, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alix Charles, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Charles works at
Locations
1
Duly Health and Care2155 City Gate Ln, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (630) 469-9200
2
Duly Health and Care - Dermatology40 S Clay St Ste LL30, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 286-5050
3
Dermatology & DMG Aesthetics1801 S Highland Ave # L40, Lombard, IL 60148 Directions (630) 286-5050
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- Coventry Health Care of Missouri
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Pekin Insurance
- POMCO Group
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wisconsin Physicians Service
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate and thorough physician who answered all of my questions and made me feel at ease.
About Dr. Alix Charles, MD
- Dermatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, French, Haitian Creole and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Rush University Med Center
- Mayo Clinic Hosp/Graduate Med Schl
- Mayo Medical School
Dr. Charles has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Charles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Charles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Charles has seen patients for Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Folliculitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Charles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Charles speaks French, Haitian Creole and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Charles. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Charles.
