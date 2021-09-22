Overview

Dr. Alix Charles, MD is a Dermatologist in Naperville, IL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Mayo Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Hinsdale Hospital and Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital.



Dr. Charles works at Duly Health and Care - Official in Naperville, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Keloid Scar and Folliculitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.