Dr. Alix Lanoue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alix Lanoue, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Lanoue works at
Locations
Gastro Health - Hollywood4700 Sheridan St Ste F, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 961-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough about the care I received from Dr Lanoue. I’m not sure what some of these reviews are talking about. I’ve known him for over 15years and I’ve never had a problem. He is very knowledgeable about his specialty and treats his patients with compassion and respect. I won’t see another GI as long as he is around.
About Dr. Alix Lanoue, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Creole and French
- 1598766099
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lanoue has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lanoue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lanoue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lanoue works at
Dr. Lanoue has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lanoue on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lanoue speaks Creole and French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lanoue. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lanoue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lanoue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lanoue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.