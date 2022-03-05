Dr. Aliya Asad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Asad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliya Asad, MD
Overview of Dr. Aliya Asad, MD
Dr. Aliya Asad, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Margate, FL. They completed their residency with Children's Hosp Med Ctr-U Of Miami
Dr. Asad's Office Locations
Margate Pediatrics PA5100 W Copans Rd Ste 800, Margate, FL 33063 Directions (954) 975-2449
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health Coral Springs
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best doctor !!!
About Dr. Aliya Asad, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Arabic
- 1417947854
Education & Certifications
- Children's Hosp Med Ctr-U Of Miami
