Dr. Aliya Heyliger, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pasadena, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Essential Diabetes and Endocrine Care, 6243 Fairmont Pkwy Ste 104, Pasadena, TX 77505
I have been seeing Dr. Heyliger-Hayes at Diabetes America in Pasadena for almost a year. She is wonderful! She always makes sure that I understand what I need to. Great bedside manner which makes it very easy to be honest with her about mental health issues and insurance issues. I never feel rushed to leave. She has helped me greatly. The office that she works for, Diabetes America, needs work. They keep adding an extra copay every time I visit and no one knows why.
- BALTIMORE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
