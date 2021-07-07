Dr. Aliya Ladha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ladha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliya Ladha, MD
Overview of Dr. Aliya Ladha, MD
Dr. Aliya Ladha, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Reston, VA.
Dr. Ladha works at
Dr. Ladha's Office Locations
Reston Women's Center1850 Town Center Pkwy Ste 650, Reston, VA 20190 Directions (703) 955-5978Monday9:00am - 4:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:00pmWednesday9:00am - 4:00pm
Mw Spec Services Matthew Dr100 Matthew Dr, Uniontown, PA 15401 Directions (724) 434-1200
- 3 700 S Washington St Ste 300, Alexandria, VA 22314 Directions (703) 940-3364
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Reston Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is the best doctor!
About Dr. Aliya Ladha, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1821302175
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ladha has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ladha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ladha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ladha has seen patients for Encounters for Normal Pregnancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ladha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Ladha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ladha.
