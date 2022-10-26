Overview

Dr. Aliya Naseer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.



Dr. Naseer works at Mercy Health in Rockford, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Hypothyroidism, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.