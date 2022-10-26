Dr. Aliya Naseer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Naseer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliya Naseer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aliya Naseer, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Rockford, IL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Fhn Memorial Hospital, Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton and OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center.
Locations
Mercy Health2350 N Rockton Ave, Rockford, IL 61103 Directions (815) 971-2555
Hospital Affiliations
- Fhn Memorial Hospital
- Javon Bea Hospital - Rockton
- OSF Saint Anthony Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Nasser makes me feel relaxed around her. I appreciate that. Not all Doctors can do that with patients.
About Dr. Aliya Naseer, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Palmetto Health Alliance
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Naseer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Naseer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.