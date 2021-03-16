Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Leiser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD
Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (201) 477-2680Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
I highly recommend Dr. Leiser for both her professionalism and "bedside manner." Although she is a surgeon, in my case, she did not push surgery as the only option for me, when I believe some doctors might have done so. She was clearly very knowledgeable regarding any questions I asked her related to my situation. She explained everything in detail both before and after the surgery and never rushed me. You can tell that she sincerely cares about her patients. I found her staff to be excellent as well.
- Oncology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Leiser has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leiser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Leiser using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Leiser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Leiser has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Leiser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Leiser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Leiser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Leiser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Leiser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.