Overview of Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD

Dr. Aliza Leiser, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Oncology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Leiser works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.