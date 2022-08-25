Dr. Aliza Solomon, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solomon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aliza Solomon, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Aliza Solomon, DO is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Solomon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Medical Genetics505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition505 East 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Solomon?
My daughter has seen Dr Solomon for years. She listens to what I have to say, and tries to find fixes for problems. She also has been very alert to problems I may not see. My daughter has a g-tube due to physical problems from early surgeries. Dr Solomon was supportive in working with us to give blenderized regular food instead of formula in the beginning. Now we are working toward removing the g-tube through feeding therapy.
About Dr. Aliza Solomon, DO
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1619136637
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Solomon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solomon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solomon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solomon works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Solomon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solomon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solomon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solomon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.