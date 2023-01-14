Dr. Aljoeson Walker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Walker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Aljoeson Walker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Aljoeson Walker, MD
Dr. Aljoeson Walker, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 65 years of experience. They graduated from The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University and is affiliated with MUSC Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Walker's Office Locations
MUSC Health Storm Eye Institute167 Ashley Ave # 301, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
MUSC Health East Cooper Medical Pavilion1600 Midtown Ave, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions
MUSC Health Rutledge Tower135 Rutledge Ave Fl 11, Charleston, SC 29425 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I had terrible migraine headaches for 31 years and had tried all kind of treatments and medications. On my first visit to see Dr. Walker he told me what he thought was causing my headaches, prescribed a combination of gabapentin and depakote in somewhat high doses. After approximately one week my headaches ceased. That was seven years ago and I’ve not been bothered by a migraine since. I was able to wean off both medications after about a year.
About Dr. Aljoeson Walker, MD
- Neurology
- 65 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1912943234
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- The Brody School Of Medicine At East Carolina University
Hospital Affiliations
- MUSC Health University Medical Center
