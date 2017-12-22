Dr. Alka Arora, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arora is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alka Arora, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Physician Associates LLC7472 Docs Grove Cir, Orlando, FL 32819 Directions (407) 241-1037
Florida Institute of Research Medicine and1111 BLACKWOOD AVE, Ocoee, FL 34761 Directions (321) 843-7440
Hospital Affiliations
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very empathetic caring physician. She is very nice and listens well. She is very knowledgeable and surrounded by awesome staff that excel in meeting the patients needs. I love Chantal the front office person. Juliana was a great nurse to communicate with and now Cathy.
About Dr. Alka Arora, MD
- Hematology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Arora has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arora accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arora has seen patients for Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arora on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arora speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Arora. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arora.
