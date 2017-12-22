Overview of Dr. Alka Arora, MD

Dr. Alka Arora, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Arora works at Orlando Health in Orlando, FL with other offices in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.