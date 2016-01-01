Dr. Basil accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alka Basil, MD
Dr. Alka Basil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Brown University, Warren Alpert Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Feinberg 16-738251 E Huron St Fl 14, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 926-5924
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
About Dr. Alka Basil, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern University
- Brown University, Warren Alpert Medical School
- Internal Medicine
