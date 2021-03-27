Dr. Alka Bennion, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennion is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alka Bennion, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alka Bennion, MD
Dr. Alka Bennion, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.
Dr. Bennion works at
Dr. Bennion's Office Locations
-
1
Eugie5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 100, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 978-1500
-
2
Banner Health Clinic Gynecology4444 N 32nd St Ste 220, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 747-7026
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Banner Thunderbird Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bennion?
Dr. Bennion is amazing. She is knowledgeable, down to earth, and an extremely skilled surgeon. She always takes her time and thoroughly explains everything during appointments. She was able to provide me with a diagnosis for issues when I was brushed off by other doctors. She is, hands down, my favorite doctor who has treated me (and there has been many). I would absolutely recommend her to anyone and everyone.
About Dr. Alka Bennion, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1700084779
Education & Certifications
- Akron Genl MC
- Akron General Medical Center
- CREIGHTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Creighton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennion accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bennion works at
Dr. Bennion has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennion on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennion.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.