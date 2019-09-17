See All Dermatologists in Hoffman Estates, IL
Dr. Alka Madan, DO

Dermatology
2.6 (8)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Alka Madan, DO is a Dermatologist in Hoffman Estates, IL. They graduated from University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Madan works at Northwest Dermotology in Hoffman Estates, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Fungal Nail Infection, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Northwest Dermatology Sc
    2500 W Higgins Rd Ste 1040, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 884-8096
    Van Dam Dermatology & Laser Center
    738 W NORTHWEST HWY, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 744-8554

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Fungal Nail Infection
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Acne Surgery
Actinic Keratosis
Athlete's Foot
Birthmark
Burn Injuries
Contact Dermatitis
Dermatitis
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Intertrigo
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Screening
Mole Evaluation
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Seborrheic Keratosis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Sunburn
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Varicose Veins
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Boil
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Cellulitis
Folliculitis
Hair Loss
Skin Tag Removal
Spider Veins
Telogen Effluvium
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 17, 2019
    Dr. Madan is a great Dermatologist. Very knowledgeable and spent a significant amount of time listening to my concerns. Office staff was very nice and efficient as well.
    About Dr. Alka Madan, DO

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1528087426
    Education & Certifications

    • Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital Michigan
    • St Barnabas Hospital New York
    • University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alka Madan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Madan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madan has seen patients for Fungal Nail Infection, Dry Skin and Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Madan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Madan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

