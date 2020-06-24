Overview of Dr. Alka Mallik, MD

Dr. Alka Mallik, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kyle, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas At Dallas and is affiliated with St. David's Medical Center and St. David's North Austin Medical Center.



Dr. Mallik works at Seton Family of Doctors at Hays in Kyle, TX with other offices in Round Rock, TX and Austin, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.