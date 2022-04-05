Overview of Dr. Alka Nair, MD

Dr. Alka Nair, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Shorepoint Health Venice.



Dr. Nair works at Millennium Physician Group in Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.