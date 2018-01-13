Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasiadou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Academy Of Medicine Ul. M. Curie.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 64 E 86th St Apt 1A, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 717-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Anastasiadou?
She spends 1 hour with you listening to your symptoms, she guides you carefully based on thorough blood testing both for short term relief and long term healing. I could not recommend her more. .
About Dr. Alkmini Anastasiadou, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 38 years of experience
- English, Czech, Greek and Polish
- 1619988060
Education & Certifications
- Academy Of Medicine Ul. M. Curie
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anastasiadou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anastasiadou accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anastasiadou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anastasiadou speaks Czech, Greek and Polish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Anastasiadou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anastasiadou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anastasiadou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anastasiadou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.