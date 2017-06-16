Dr. Alla Bodner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bodner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Bodner, MD
Overview of Dr. Alla Bodner, MD
Dr. Alla Bodner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.

Dr. Bodner's Office Locations
Womens Health Specialists1875 Dempster St Ste 245, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 692-9234Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Alla Bodner has been extremely great. I came to her in a lot of pain and I was very nervous with the results of visit. She made/makes me feel so comfortable and reassured. She genuinely cares I can feel it. I'm so grateful she was able to help me. Thank you Bodner for all you did - also thank you for making this a less stressful situation.
About Dr. Alla Bodner, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bodner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bodner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bodner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bodner speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Bodner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bodner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bodner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bodner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.