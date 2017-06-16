Overview of Dr. Alla Bodner, MD

Dr. Alla Bodner, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Park Ridge, IL. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital.



Dr. Bodner works at Womens Health Specialists in Park Ridge, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.