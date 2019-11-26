Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dorfman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD
Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chernovitsky Medical Institute and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.
Dr. Dorfman's Office Locations
Cloverleaf Pediatrics5301 Veterans Memorial Pkwy Ste 104, Saint Peters, MO 63376 Directions (636) 939-3362
Hospital Affiliations
- Progress West Hospital
- St. Louis Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- Homestate Health Plan
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Friendly office staff and nice atmosphere. Dr. Dorfman is very cordial and invested in her patients. She is always willing to answer any questions and does not rush you out the door. We have gone to her for 18 years and still currently use her practice.
About Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD
- Pediatrics
- 37 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Saint Louis University / School of Medicine|Saint Louis University Hospital
- SSM Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital|SSM Cardinal Glennon Childrens Medical Center
- Chernovitsky Medical Institute
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dorfman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dorfman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dorfman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dorfman speaks Russian.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Dorfman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dorfman.
