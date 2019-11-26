Overview of Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD

Dr. Alla Dorfman, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Saint Peters, MO. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Chernovitsky Medical Institute and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and St. Louis Children's Hospital.



Dr. Dorfman works at Cloverleaf Pediatrics in Saint Peters, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.