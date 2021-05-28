Dr. Alla Fine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Fine, MD
Overview
Dr. Alla Fine, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Adult Psychiatry, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from Tashkent Medical Academy.
Dr. Fine works at
Locations
-
1
All Current Psychiatry2415 University Pkwy Ste 216, Sarasota, FL 34243 Directions (941) 359-8420
- 2 3293 Fruitville Rd Unit 108, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (215) 850-7723
-
3
Alexander Fine M.d. PC6404 Roosevelt Blvd Ste 1C, Philadelphia, PA 19149 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
She listened. She called me ,herself ,when her receptionist could have called me back. If you want real care for any mental issues, this is the Dr. for you.
About Dr. Alla Fine, MD
- Adult Psychiatry
- 47 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1497983563
Education & Certifications
- Saint Elizabeth Medical Center
- Tashkent Medical Academy
Dr. Fine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fine works at
Dr. Fine speaks Russian.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Fine. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fine.
