Overview of Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD

Dr. Alla Keyzner, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from DREXEL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.



Dr. Keyzner works at Ruttenberg Treatment Center in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Acute Myeloid Leukemia and Bone Marrow Biopsy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.