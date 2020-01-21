Overview of Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD

Dr. Alla Goldberg, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Northside Hospital.



Dr. Goldberg works at UT Physicians Otorhinolaryngology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Iridocyclitis, Uveitis and Iridocyclitis and Endophthalmitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.