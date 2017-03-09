See All Psychiatrists in Glen Allen, VA
Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD

Psychiatry
3.7 (16)
Map Pin Small Glen Allen, VA
Overview of Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD

Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Lerner-Brandon works at Resource Guidance Services Inc. in Glen Allen, VA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lerner-Brandon's Office Locations

    Resource Guidance Services Inc.
    5352 TWIN HICKORY RD, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 592-2793
    12000 Wyndham Lake Dr Ste B, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 592-2793

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employers Health Network
    • First Health
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • One Net
    • Optima Health
    • PHCS
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sedgwick Claims Management Services
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sterling Life Insurance Company
    • Today's Options
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 09, 2017
    Dr. Lerner-Brandon came highly recommended by a friend. I have not been disappointed. She is caring and understanding. I have been her patient for over six months. During this time, I have experienced marked improvement.
    Deb P in Mechanicsville, VA — Mar 09, 2017
    About Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528081106
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
