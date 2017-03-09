Dr. Lerner-Brandon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD
Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They graduated from SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lerner-Brandon works at
Dr. Lerner-Brandon's Office Locations
Resource Guidance Services Inc.5352 TWIN HICKORY RD, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 592-2793
- 2 12000 Wyndham Lake Dr Ste B, Glen Allen, VA 23059 Directions (804) 592-2793
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Employers Health Network
- First Health
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MVP Health Care
- One Net
- Optima Health
- PHCS
- Pyramid Life
- Sedgwick Claims Management Services
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- Sterling Life Insurance Company
- Today's Options
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VA Coordinated Care for the Uninsured (VCC)
- Virginia Health Network
- Virginia Premier
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lerner-Brandon?
Dr. Lerner-Brandon came highly recommended by a friend. I have not been disappointed. She is caring and understanding. I have been her patient for over six months. During this time, I have experienced marked improvement.
About Dr. Alla Lerner-Brandon, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1528081106
Education & Certifications
- SPARTAN HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lerner-Brandon works at
