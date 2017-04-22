Overview of Dr. Alla Maslova, MD

Dr. Alla Maslova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale Univ Hosps Mc



Dr. Maslova works at A.M. Nephrology Care P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.