See All Nephrologists in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Alla Maslova, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Alla Maslova, MD

Nephrology
3.4 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alla Maslova, MD

Dr. Alla Maslova, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their fellowship with Brookdale Univ Hosps Mc

Dr. Maslova works at A.M. Nephrology Care P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nephrology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
Dr. Sarah S Torregiani, MD
4.0 (2)
View Profile
Dr. James Gavin, MD
Dr. James Gavin, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
Dr. Suzanne El-Sayegh, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Dr. Maslova's Office Locations

  1. 1
    A.M. Nephrology Care P.C.
    3048 Brighton 1st St Ste 6A, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 872-7181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gout
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Gout
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maslova?

    Apr 22, 2017
    Dr. Maslova is an amazing and well-knowledged practitioner. Going back to her for my issues is a no brainer. Nephrology is a very important study and I am glad there is a caring doctor out there like her!
    Sam in Staten Island, NY — Apr 22, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alla Maslova, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Alla Maslova, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maslova to family and friends

    Dr. Maslova's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maslova

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Alla Maslova, MD.

    About Dr. Alla Maslova, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1225083165
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brookdale Univ Hosps Mc
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Brookdale Univ Hosp and Mc
    Residency
    Internship
    • Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
    Internship
    Undergraduate School
    • Orenburg State Medical Academy
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alla Maslova, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maslova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maslova has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maslova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maslova works at A.M. Nephrology Care P.C. in Brooklyn, NY. View the full address on Dr. Maslova’s profile.

    Dr. Maslova has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Gout and Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Maslova on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Maslova. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maslova.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maslova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maslova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Alla Maslova, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.