Dr. Alla Rudin, MD
Overview of Dr. Alla Rudin, MD
Dr. Alla Rudin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Daly City, CA. They graduated from MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE.
Dr. Rudin works at
Dr. Rudin's Office Locations
Kaiser Permanente395 Hickey Blvd, Daly City, CA 94015 Directions (650) 742-2000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Kaiser Permanente
Ratings & Reviews
I am a little surprised by the negative reviews. I have been a patient of Dr. Rudin for many years and I am extremely happy with her knowledge, concerns about my health and responsiveness. I totally trust her opinion and like it that she reminds me on a regular basis on which health measures (blood tests, check ups, immunizations etc. ) I should take care of. She has a tremendous amount of experience and I feel well taken care of.
About Dr. Alla Rudin, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- MINSKIJ MEDICAL INSTITUTE
Dr. Rudin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rudin works at
Dr. Rudin speaks Russian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Rudin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rudin.
