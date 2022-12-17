Overview of Dr. Alla Shteynman, MD

Dr. Alla Shteynman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Novosibirskij Medicinskij Institut.



Dr. Shteynman works at Bethpage Medical Office in Flushing, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.