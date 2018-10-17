Overview of Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD

Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Petrozavodsk State University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Shustarovich works at Alla Shustarovich MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.