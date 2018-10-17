See All Internal Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD

Internal Medicine
2.9 (16)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD

Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Petrozavodsk State University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Maimonides Medical Center and Mount Sinai Beth Israel.

Dr. Shustarovich works at Alla Shustarovich MD PC in New York, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Shustarovich's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Medical office
    225 Broadway, New York, NY 10007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 693-4010
  2. 2
    Alla Shustarovich MD PC
    99 Brighton 11th St, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 332-7411

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Maimonides Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Beth Israel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis

Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breath Testing Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Fidelis Care
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Oct 17, 2018
    I like Dr Shustarovich, she is goes above and beyond to help her patients, caring and empathetic. Weekend office hours are what I treasure the most. I trust her refferals too
    UC in Brooklyn, NY — Oct 17, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD
    About Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 43 years of experience
    • English, Russian
    • 1356315527
    Education & Certifications

    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Lenox Hill Hospital
    • Petrozavodsk State University, Faculty Of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alla Shustarovich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shustarovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shustarovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shustarovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Shustarovich. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shustarovich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shustarovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shustarovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

