Dr. Alla Solyar, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.7 (25)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Alla Solyar, MD

Dr. Alla Solyar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Solyar works at SINUS & NASAL INSTITUTE OF FLORIDA in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Solyar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida
    550 94th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 573-0074

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Morton Plant Hospital
  • St. Anthony's Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Encephalocele Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Inverted Papilloma Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Alla Solyar, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    NPI Number
    • 1265762108
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Medical Education
    • A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Undergraduate School
    • BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Alla Solyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Solyar works at SINUS & NASAL INSTITUTE OF FLORIDA in St Petersburg, FL. View the full address on Dr. Solyar’s profile.

    Dr. Solyar has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Solyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solyar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

