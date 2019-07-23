Dr. Alla Solyar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solyar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Alla Solyar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Solyar's Office Locations
Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida550 94th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33702 Directions (727) 573-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Solyar calls me back personally when I have a question, sometimes well past hours when other doctors are home. She has called me more than once after 6:30pm. She is very thorough. She listens & answers my questions. She lets me have the opportunity to view on a TV screen when she scopes my sinuses so I understand exactly what is going on in my sinuses. She is very patient with me.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 18 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Sinus & Nasal Institute of Florida
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
Dr. Solyar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Solyar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Solyar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Solyar has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Solyar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Solyar speaks Russian.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Solyar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solyar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solyar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solyar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.