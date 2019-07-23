Overview of Dr. Alla Solyar, MD

Dr. Alla Solyar, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Solyar works at SINUS & NASAL INSTITUTE OF FLORIDA in St Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.