Overview of Dr. Alla Sragets, MD

Dr. Alla Sragets, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from ERASMUS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.



Dr. Sragets works at Unicare Community Health Center in Pomona, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.