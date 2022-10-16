Overview of Dr. Alla Tandetnik, MD

Dr. Alla Tandetnik, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SECOND MOSKOW MEDICAL INSTITUTE / RUSSIAN STATE MEDICAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Needham, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Tandetnik works at Pastor Medical Group in Brookline, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.