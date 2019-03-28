Overview

Dr. Alla Zilberman, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel.



Dr. Zilberman works at Advantage Care Physicians in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

