Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD
Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana Univ. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor University Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System and Paris Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Mollabashy's Office Locations
Bsw Greater Dallas Orthopaedics12230 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Directions (214) 252-7020
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Christus Saint Michael Health System
- Paris Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Follow-up for a tumor discovered in an MRI for rotator cuff surgery with a different surgeon. He referred me to Dr. M. Came in and introduced himself as Al. Very down to earth, straight to the point, and concerned about my deductibles, insurance, and costs to me. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1750371134
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Methodist Hospital of Indiana
- Indiana Univ. School Of Medicine
- Depauw University
Dr. Mollabashy works at
