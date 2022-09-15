Overview of Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD

Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana Univ. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor University Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System and Paris Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Mollabashy works at Greater Dallas Orthopaedics in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.