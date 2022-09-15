See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (50)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD

Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana Univ. School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Baylor University Medical Center, Christus Saint Michael Health System and Paris Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Mollabashy works at Greater Dallas Orthopaedics in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Complications of Joint Prosthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Mollabashy's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Bsw Greater Dallas Orthopaedics
    12230 Coit Rd Ste 100, Dallas, TX 75251 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 252-7020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
  • Baylor University Medical Center
  • Christus Saint Michael Health System
  • Paris Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
Joint Pain
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Complications of Joint Prosthesis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Patient Ratings (50)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Sep 15, 2022
    Follow-up for a tumor discovered in an MRI for rotator cuff surgery with a different surgeon. He referred me to Dr. M. Came in and introduced himself as Al. Very down to earth, straight to the point, and concerned about my deductibles, insurance, and costs to me. Highly recommend!
    Matt F — Sep 15, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD
    About Dr. Allaaddin Mollabashy, MD

    Education & Certifications

