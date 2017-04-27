Dr. Allan Abramson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abramson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Abramson, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Abramson, MD
Dr. Allan Abramson, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Abramson works at
Dr. Abramson's Office Locations
-
1
Long Island Jewish Medical Center430 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (718) 470-4560Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
North Shore Long Island Jewish Health System27005 76th Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-7555Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 6:00pmWednesday9:00am - 6:00pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abramson?
Love Dr. A. and his incredible staff. My husband was treated by Dr. A. for about 15 years and it was an exceptionally difficult case. The caring, love and support that he/we received was exceptional...there is no one better.
About Dr. Allan Abramson, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 56 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1366513764
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Ctr, Otolaryngology Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, General Surgery Long Island Jewish Med Ctr, Flexible Or Transitional Year
- Li Jewish Hillside Med Center
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abramson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abramson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abramson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abramson works at
Dr. Abramson has seen patients for Laryngoscopy - Laryngotomy - Laryngectomy - Pharyngolaryngectomy - Pharyngectomy and Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abramson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abramson speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Abramson. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abramson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abramson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abramson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.