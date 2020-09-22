Dr. Allan Adajar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adajar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Adajar, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Adajar, MD
Dr. Allan Adajar, MD is a Gynecologic Surgery Specialist in Apopka, FL. They specialize in Gynecologic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with AdventHealth Apopka.
Dr. Adajar works at
Dr. Adajar's Office Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group GYN Surgery at Apopka2100 Ocoee Apopka Rd Ste 220, Apopka, FL 32703 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Apopka
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Adajar?
Unprecedented level of care in today's world, Dr. Adajar sees you as an individual with specific needs and circumstances, not just another patient. Traveled an hour and a half for his care, the entire team at Advent Apopka was amazing, top notch medical professionals. So appreciative of finding Dr. Adajar with his extensive knowledge and professionalism, a true doctor... there aren't many out there, but he is one.
About Dr. Allan Adajar, MD
- Gynecologic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1730318148
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hosp/ Texas Med Ctr
- Saint Francis Hopital|University of Illinois at Chicago
- New York Medical College|NYU Langone Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Adajar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adajar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Adajar using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Adajar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Adajar works at
Dr. Adajar speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Adajar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adajar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adajar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adajar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.