Dr. Allan Akerman, MD
Dr. Allan Akerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
AkermanMed OBGYN & Midwifery22 Odyssey Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 253-7626Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
AkermanMed1220 Hemlock Way Ste 200, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Directions (714) 966-9795Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
AkermanMed1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 307, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 633-0886Monday9:00am - 5:30pmTuesday9:00am - 5:30pmWednesday9:00am - 5:30pmThursday9:00am - 5:30pmFriday9:00am - 5:30pm
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Molina Healthcare
- Nippon Life Benefits
- Oscar Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Growers Insurance Services
I am SO great full a close friend recommended Akerman, Long story short with covid going on no one would help me!!! I went to 24 hour urgent care, they said I needed to go to the ER, went to the ER then was supposed to get ahold of La Jolla cancer center, they never answered went to a never ending covid answering machine, I begged three times a day no one called me back. I had contacted Akerman made an appointment the same day that I heard about him. When he saw me I looked like was 8 months pregnant! I wasn’t the problem was fibrotic cysts which blew up into an infection!!! He seriously saved my life (only one that would perform ) my emergency surgery!! If it wasn’t for him I seriously wouldn’t be writing this! No joke this DR cares .. I can keep going but I want to keep it as brief as possible.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hebrew and Spanish
- Fellow Research At Center For Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, Weill Medical School Cornell University
- Flushing Hospital Med Center
- Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
