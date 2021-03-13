Overview of Dr. Allan Akerman, MD

Dr. Allan Akerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.



Dr. Akerman works at AkermanMed in Irvine, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.