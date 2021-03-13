See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Irvine, CA
Dr. Allan Akerman, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Akerman, MD

Dr. Allan Akerman, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Irvine, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.

Dr. Akerman works at AkermanMed in Irvine, CA with other offices in Santa Ana, CA and Orange, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, C-Section and Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Akerman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AkermanMed OBGYN & Midwifery
    22 Odyssey Ste 200, Irvine, CA 92618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 253-7626
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    AkermanMed
    1220 Hemlock Way Ste 200, Santa Ana, CA 92707 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 966-9795
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
  3. 3
    AkermanMed
    1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 307, Orange, CA 92868 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 633-0886
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Wound Repair
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Wound Repair

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Incontinence Sling Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Surgery Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Nippon Life Benefits
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    Patient Ratings (54)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Mar 13, 2021
    I am SO great full a close friend recommended Akerman, Long story short with covid going on no one would help me!!! I went to 24 hour urgent care, they said I needed to go to the ER, went to the ER then was supposed to get ahold of La Jolla cancer center, they never answered went to a never ending covid answering machine, I begged three times a day no one called me back. I had contacted Akerman made an appointment the same day that I heard about him. When he saw me I looked like was 8 months pregnant! I wasn’t the problem was fibrotic cysts which blew up into an infection!!! He seriously saved my life (only one that would perform ) my emergency surgery!! If it wasn’t for him I seriously wouldn’t be writing this! No joke this DR cares .. I can keep going but I want to keep it as brief as possible.
    About Dr. Allan Akerman, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hebrew and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1396714184
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellow Research At Center For Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, Weill Medical School Cornell University
    Residency
    • Flushing Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, Facultad De Medicina
