Dr. Allan Azarion, MD

Neurology
4.5 (8)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Allan Azarion, MD

Dr. Allan Azarion, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Azarion works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Gaithersburg, MD and Largo, MD. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Azarion's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Inova Fairfax Hospital
    3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (703) 845-1500
  2. 2
    Kaiser Permanente Gaithersburg Medical Center
    655 Watkins Mill Rd, Gaithersburg, MD 20879 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (240) 632-4900
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Kaiser Permanente Largo
    1221 Mercantile Ln, Largo, MD 20774 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 618-5500

Hospital Affiliations
  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Functional Movement Screening Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Allan Azarion, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Persian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1831308329
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Epilepsy
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Azarion has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Azarion has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Azarion. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azarion.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azarion, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azarion appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

