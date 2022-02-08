Overview

Dr. Allan Barbish, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Portage, MI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bronson Battle Creek Hospital, Bronson Lakeview Hospital, Bronson Methodist Hospital and Bronson South Haven Hospital.



Dr. Barbish works at St John Macomb Motor City Inter in Portage, MI with other offices in Battle Creek, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea, Gas-Bloat Syndrome and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.