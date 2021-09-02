Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD
Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Belzberg works at
Dr. Belzberg's Office Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Hospital600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-5810Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 1:00pm
-
2
INTERNATIONAL ADOPTION CLINIC AT JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDRENAaaS HOSPITAL601 5th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Directions (727) 767-8181
- 3 10753 FALLS RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Directions (410) 955-9196
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Belzberg?
Thank you Dr. Belzberg for saving Christina's life! Her surgery wasn't life threatening, but the pain she was in reduced her life quality to literally nothing. She ate a rack of pills that would put a horse to sleep. She woke up and no longer felt the phantom pains since her amputation after a traumatic accident. I am so glad she found you. She traveled half way across the country and it took her months to find you and I thank God for her persistence. By saving her life you saved her family and her friends a lot of grief and her 5 beautiful dogs will get the benefit of a dog-mom who a basis to go on . Thank you, thank you.
About Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1124083340
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Belzberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Belzberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Belzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Belzberg works at
Dr. Belzberg has seen patients for Nerve Sheath Tumors, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Belzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belzberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.