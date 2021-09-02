See All Neurosurgeons in Baltimore, MD
Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD

Neurosurgery
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD

Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Belzberg works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Sheath Tumors, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Chordoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Dr. Belzberg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Johns Hopkins Hospital
    600 N Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-5810
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
  2. 2
    INTERNATIONAL ADOPTION CLINIC AT JOHNS HOPKINS ALL CHILDRENAaaS HOSPITAL
    601 5th St S, Saint Petersburg, FL 33701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 767-8181
  3. 3
    10753 FALLS RD, Lutherville Timonium, MD 21093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 955-9196

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Chordoma
Nerve Sheath Tumors
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve)
Chordoma

Treatment frequency



Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Malignant Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Sep 02, 2021
    Thank you Dr. Belzberg for saving Christina's life! Her surgery wasn't life threatening, but the pain she was in reduced her life quality to literally nothing. She ate a rack of pills that would put a horse to sleep. She woke up and no longer felt the phantom pains since her amputation after a traumatic accident. I am so glad she found you. She traveled half way across the country and it took her months to find you and I thank God for her persistence. By saving her life you saved her family and her friends a lot of grief and her 5 beautiful dogs will get the benefit of a dog-mom who a basis to go on . Thank you, thank you.
    Attorney Tamara F — Sep 02, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124083340
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Belzberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Belzberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Belzberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Belzberg has seen patients for Nerve Sheath Tumors, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Chordoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Belzberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Belzberg. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Belzberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Belzberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Belzberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

