Overview of Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD

Dr. Allan Belzberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALGARY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Belzberg works at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL and Lutherville Timonium, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Sheath Tumors, Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) and Chordoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.