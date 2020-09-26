Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allan Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Berger, MD
Dr. Allan Berger, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Silver Spring, MD. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 68 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate.
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
Allan S. Berger MD PA1302 Midwood Pl, Silver Spring, MD 20910 Directions (301) 589-1443
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
I have very positive reviews of my visits with Dr. Berger. He is a very through and knowledgeable doctor. People say he is old; they fail to understand that with age comes experience and a better understanding of people and how to solve their problems. He is very caring and understanding, knows how to get to the root of your problem, if you give him the chance. He is helping my daughter and me in many ways. If you knew how to solve your problems, you would not need his help. So--be patient, cooperate, and learn all that he is offering. I only wish that I had known of him many years ago; my problems might not have become as severe. By the way, if you need some help, see the good doctor sooner rather than later. Take it from me___ I'm an old senior too!!!!!!!!!!!! A Satisfied Patient
About Dr. Allan Berger, MD
- Psychiatry
- 68 years of experience
- English
- 1881654507
Education & Certifications
- Yale Child Study Ctr
- Yale University School of Medicine
- Long Island College Hospital
- New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate
- Psychiatry
Dr. Berger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Berger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Berger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.