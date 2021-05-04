Dr. Allan Brook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Brook, MD
Overview
Dr. Allan Brook, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Diagnostic Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Dr. Brook works at
Locations
Montefiore Medical Center111 E 210th St, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-4321
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr.Brook and his staff to be some of the most caring people on this planet .
About Dr. Allan Brook, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
- Diagnostic Radiology
