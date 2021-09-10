Overview of Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD

Dr. Allan Cook Jr, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Irving, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - McKinney, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Cook Jr works at Allan O Cook MD PA in Richardson, TX with other offices in McKinney, TX and Irving, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) and Thoracentesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.