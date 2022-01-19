Overview of Dr. Allan Cruz, MD

Dr. Allan Cruz, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Jersey City, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from University Of Santo Tomas Faculty Of Medicine and Surgery and is affiliated with Jersey City Medical Center.



Dr. Cruz works at Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.