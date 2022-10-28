Overview of Dr. Allan Daniels, MD

Dr. Allan Daniels, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kingwood, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Los Angeles, School Of Medicine|University of Southern California School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood.



Dr. Daniels works at Greater Houston Physicians Medical Association in Kingwood, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.