Dr. Allan Dejong, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dejong is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Dejong, MD
Overview of Dr. Allan Dejong, MD
Dr. Allan Dejong, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Child Abuse Pediatrics. They graduated from Weill Cornell Medical College and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Dr. Dejong works at
Dr. Dejong's Office Locations
-
1
Nemours Physicians Associates1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions
-
2
Nemours Physicians Associates at Jefferson33 S 9th St Ste 300, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Amerihealth
- Delta Dental
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Medicaid of New Jersey
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dejong?
About Dr. Allan Dejong, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407947765
Education & Certifications
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Child Abuse Pediatrics and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dejong accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dejong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dejong works at
Dr. Dejong has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dejong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dejong, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dejong appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.