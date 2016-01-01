Dr. Allan Devilleneuve, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Devilleneuve is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Allan Devilleneuve, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Allan Devilleneuve, MD
Dr. Allan Devilleneuve, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas, Medical City Frisco and Medical City Plano.
Dr. Devilleneuve's Office Locations
Deanah A Jibril DO PA4001 W 15th St Ste 375, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 612-5346
Sleep Healers of Frisco4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 135, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (972) 985-0381
North Dallas Pediatric Associates4112 W 15th St Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 985-0381
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical City Dallas
- Medical City Frisco
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan Devilleneuve, MD
- Pediatrics
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Devilleneuve has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Devilleneuve accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Devilleneuve. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Devilleneuve.
