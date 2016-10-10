Overview

Dr. Allan Dip-Figueroa, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sistersville, WV. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital, Selby General Hospital, Camden Clark Medical Center and Sistersville General Hospital.



Dr. Dip-Figueroa works at Marietta Memorial Hosp Srgy in Sistersville, WV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.