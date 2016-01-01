Dr. Edson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allan Edson, DO
Overview
Dr. Allan Edson, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bountiful, UT. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 1470 N Main St Ste 101, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 512-5530
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Allan Edson, DO
- Family Medicine
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1508811092
Education & Certifications
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Edson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Edson.
